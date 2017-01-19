Police looking for man conneced to two incidents in Hanna Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to a report, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating two incidents they believe are connected in Hanna Park.

On Wednesday, January 11, at 3:15 p.m. a woman was running in Hanna Park, located at 500 Wonderwood Drive, and a man began talking to her.

He then began to follow her, jogging also. The victim stopped to let the man pass and when he approached her, he grabbed her, threw her to the ground and began hitting her.

She was able to get her cell phone from her arm holder and run. She said that the suspect did not make any sexual advances or statements toward her.

The second incident happened the next day.

At around 2 p.m. the incident occurred at Hanna Park Campground, at the same address. A woman was sitting on a bench when she saw a man come on and off of the trail she was on. The suspect stopped and began talking with her.

She became concerned with her safety and walked away, at which point she noticed the man masturbating.

Anyone who has any information in regards to the location or identity of the suspect in either case suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

