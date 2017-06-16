WTLV
Police: JSO investigating shooting on city's Southside

First Coast News , WTLV 11:46 PM. EDT June 16, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigated a late-night shooting on the city's Southside Friday.

At least one person was shot near the intersection of Baymeadows Road and Philips Highway around 11:20 p.m., police said.

Stay tuned to First Coast News for more details on this developing story.

