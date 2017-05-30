Police: Jacksonville man accused of hog-tying a child, throwing her in back of truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A Jacksonville man has been arrested after police say he hog-tied a child outside of a school back on May 26.

According to police, 38-year-old Alexander Crabtree is accused of putting his hands on a child's throat and holding her down. Witnesses told police Crabtree began to yell at the child saying he was "going to break her jaw" and to shut the ---- up or I'll kill you." The witness added another man was holding the legs of the child.

Police say the witness then told them that Crabtree went to the truck to get a piece of rope and stated the two men hog-tied the child and threw her into the back of the truck.

Police say the witness yelled for the men to stop hurting the child and leave her alone. Following an investigation, police later learned the child has been suspended from school and was not supposed to be on campus. Police say the victim had taken a pair of scissors and held them to the throat of another child.

Police later arrested Crabtree at 9605 San Jose Blvd (Pep Boys). He has been charged with child abuse and resisting an officer without violence. According to FDLE, Crabtree is required to register as a sex offender.

