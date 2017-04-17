Police investigation blocks access to Greenland Park

Breaking News (Photo: WXIA)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- A police investigation is underway in Greenland Park on Jacksonville's Southside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has confirmed to First Coast News.

Access to the Park off Fayal Drive is being blocked at this point.

JSO says they are investigating a suicide in the park.

The Sheriff's Office tells us that there is no threat to public safety and they will have an update on the investigation shortly.

© 2017 WTLV-TV