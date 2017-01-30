WTLV
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

JSO: Body discovered inside dumpster

First Coast News , WTLV 7:22 AM. EST January 30, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an undetermined death at 1211 Palmetto St.

According to police, a body was discovered in a dumpster that was on fire early Monday morning. 

Police say the call initially came out as a structure fire -- called in by a neighbor who spotted smoke. 

Police are still working the investigation and do not have anymore information at this time. 

First Coast News will update this developing story. 

(© 2017 WTLV)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories