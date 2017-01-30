JSO: Body discovered inside dumpster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an undetermined death at 1211 Palmetto St.

According to police, a body was discovered in a dumpster that was on fire early Monday morning.

Police say the call initially came out as a structure fire -- called in by a neighbor who spotted smoke.

Police are still working the investigation and do not have anymore information at this time.

