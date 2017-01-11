Suspicious letter causes investigation at Jacksonville Federal Courthouse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A suspicious letter sent to the Federal Courthouse in downtown Jacksonville is under investigation, an FBI spokesperson tells First Coast News.

The letter was sent to the courthouse by someone known to have sent hoax anthrax letters in the past.

A clerk spotted the letter but did not open the envelope. Authorities do not believe there is anything harmful inside, but they are taking precautions by moving the letter to an off-site location and blocking off part of the area.

First Coast News will update this developing story.

