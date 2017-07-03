Police investigating man's death on Westside

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
St. Johns County crime spree
-
Police: Child drowns during Fourth of July party
-
Video, 911 calls obtained of woman set on fire on Golden Corral
-
12 greyhounds tested positive with cocaine
-
Woman accused of killing her mother in Atlantic Beach
-
Shooting at Phillips Highway and University Boulevard
-
Fiery crash overnight along I-295 near Baymeadows
-
Local man taking Camden County to court after being fired
-
Five people brought to safety after boat overturns in St. Johns River: U.S. Coast Guard
-
Community struggles to make sense of Shavon Randle's death
More Stories
-
JSO: Attempted kidnapping suspect in custody thanks…Jul. 3, 2017, 10:31 p.m.
-
Stabbing call leads to officer-involved shooting in…Jul. 3, 2017, 9:37 p.m.
-
Looking good for fireworks this July 4Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.