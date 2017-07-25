Police investigate triple shooting near gas station on Golfair, at least one dead
One man was declared dead at the scene and the other two were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries; one sustained life threatening injuries and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries.
WTLV 11:40 PM. EDT July 25, 2017
