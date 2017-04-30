WTLV
Police investigate SWAT situation in Northwest Jacksonville

First Coast News , WTLV 4:48 PM. EDT April 30, 2017

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office SWAT team is responding to a barricaded subject at 3100 West 15th St. in Northwest Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon.

According to our crew at the scene, police are on megaphones asking the suspect to surrender.

