Police investigate SWAT situation in Northwest Jacksonville

PHOTO: Julia Jenae

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office SWAT team is responding to a barricaded subject at 3100 West 15th St. in Northwest Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon.

According to our crew at the scene, police are on megaphones asking the suspect to surrender.

"We want to resolve this situation, w/out anyone getting hurt" Authorities reason w/ man who has been barricaded inside house for hrs. pic.twitter.com/Ttzmso1xKd — Julia Jenaé (@JuliaJenaeFCN) April 30, 2017

