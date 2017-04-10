Police: Grandson helps grandmother shoplift at the Lake City Mall

Lake City Police Department

LAKE CITY, Fla. -- According to the Lake City Police Department, 54-year-old Beverly J. Seay has been arrested for shoplifting at the Lake City Mall back on Saturday, April 8.

Police say Seay was inside a Belk hiding items in her purse, as well as handing items to her grandson to hide for her.

Officers observed video surveillance footage from the store and confirmed that Seay had taken items such as a nightgown and hid them in her purse.

According to police, she is also seen on the video placing children’s clothing in her cart, then instructing the child to take the hangers off the clothing and hide them under a nearby rack.

Loss Prevention confronted Seay at the doorway as she attempted to walk out of the store, police report. She emptied the items from her purse and walked out, along with her grandson, though she was stopped moments later in the parking lot by police She denied any wrongdoing and blamed her God Son for the thefts, police say.

Seay, who has at least two prior theft charges, was arrested and charged with third offense felony

shoplifting, as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was transported to the Columbia

County Jail.

