Police find homemade meth lab in home after mom reports teen for potential drug use

PHOTO: Josh Whitston

A local mother called police Friday night after getting into an argument with her son when she suspected him of doing and making drugs in her house on the Westside of Jacksonville, authorities say.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad responded to the 6400 block of Sierra Drive and cleared the home for everyone's safety and found a homemade meth lab.

Police have put the teen in custody but say they're still in the early stages of their investigation.

