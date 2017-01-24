Apparent pipe bomb discovered near downtown facility, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they believe a device found near downtown Jacksonville is a pipe bomb.

Police say the device was found on 1580 W Beaver Street by an employee of the paper recycling facility.

According to police, the building has been evacuated and bomb squad as been contacted.

Police believe they will be on scene for the most of the morning because the device is located in an area that is difficult to reach. Police do not know how or when the device got there.

As a precaution, police have secured the surrounding area.

