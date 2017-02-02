Police confirm two people shot in Arlington area; schools on lock down

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office two people have been shot in the 8100 block Alderman Rd. in Arlington.

According to Duval County Public schools, three of the schools in the area are on code red lock down: Terry Parker High School, Arlington Middle, and Parkwood Heights Elementary.

These schools were on lock down earlier this week for a dispute in the area.

This is a developing story.

#JSO is working two people shot in the 8100 block of Alderman Road. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 2, 2017

