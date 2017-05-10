Police body camera debate reaches social media

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The battle of words about mandated body-worn cameras for Jacksonville police officers is years old.
The latest missive came Tuesday evening when the local Fraternal Order of Police President, Steve Zona, took to Facebook with the following post:
Zona's post followed a hearing regarding an Unfair Labor Practice claim by the FOP. Both the union and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said separately Wednesday that they expect and welcome body cams.
"The FOP, on the national, state, and local level, we don't oppose body cameras," Zona asserted to First Coast News.
"No matter the outcome, we're still going to move forward on the body camera program," echoed Sheriff Mike Williams.
The counterparts even hinted that they might, in fact, find themselves fairly closely aligned when it comes to the language of whatever policy arises.
"We want input from a variety of sources to include the union," Williams added.
