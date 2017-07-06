Police asking for help in finding wanted burglary suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for Donald Bartley, 28, for a burglary warrant.

He has a $500,000 bond. Police have requested that if you have any information about his whereabouts to please contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can remain anonymous and receive a reward of up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

