Police arrest nine prostitutes in response to citizen complaints

Brittany Withers, 29, arrested for offer, commit, or engage in prostitution.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Vice Unit have arrested nine prostitutes in a continued effort to crack down on prostitution in response to many citizen complaints.

Nine women were arrested; all nine were charged with offer or commit or engaging in prostitution and one was also charged with resisting arrest after she was able to slip one of her hands from the handcuffs and tried to run away.

The age ranges for the women spanned from 18-51 years of age.

