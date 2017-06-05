Police are looking for suspect from Moncrief area shooting

Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Kenard Hendley, 22, was shot in the 4600 block of Flynn Court in the Moncrief area and has died as a result of his injuries.

Hendley was shot on Sunday and was rushed to UF Health where he underwent surgery, however he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are now looking for the suspect. If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

