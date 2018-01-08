Pink to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LII

Stock Image (Photo: Kevin Winter-Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Pop star Pink will be belting out the national anthem at the Super Bowl next month, the NFL announced Monday in a statement.

Pink, whose official name is P!nk, singing the national anthem the same year Justin Timberlake will perform the halftime show is fitting. His performance was announced last October.

Both pop stars broke into the big time in 2000 -- Pink with "There You Go" and Timberlake with 'N SYNC and "Bye Bye Bye" -- and both have continued to top pop charts over the past 18 years. Both will also launch world tours in March.

"P!NK joins the ranks of many great performers who have sang the Super Bowl National Anthem including: Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, Renée Fleming, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Whitney Houston, Harry Connick, Jr., Garth Brooks, Natalie Cole, Vanessa Williams, Luther Vandross, Cher, Faith Hill, Mariah Carey, Dixie Chicks, Beyoncé Knowles, Christina Aguilera and many more," the statement said.

Last year's national anthem was sung by country star Luke Bryan.

The Super Bowl will be held February 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and air on NBC.

