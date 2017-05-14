PONTE VEDRA-- As you walk around TPC Sawgrass, the pink is hard to ignore. The hats, shirts, dresses and even the landscape are all dotted in pink for the annual Pink Out at the Players.

Thousands of people wore pink on Championship Sunday in honor of the Donna Foundation, the featured charity of the day.

Overnight, the landscape was transformed to match. Around 90 workers spent nearly six hours switching out the 25,000 blue, red and yellow flowers to 25,000 pink ones.

“This is a labor of love for sure. We’re very excited doing this. It’s for a very good cause,” said assistant superintendent Lucas Andrews.

The golfers and fans are taking part, too, for a cause that's all too familiar.

“My late husband’s wife past of breast cancer," said Vicki Roy from Jacksonville.

“My grandma passed away from breast cancer and my two friends survived it,” said Kathy Grimes from St. Augustine.

These women participate in the event each year and are proud to show off their pink.

“It's raising awareness for the Donna foundation and breast cancer, and it's just a great day to be at TPC,” said Roy. “I’m proud to support Donna and the mission she has here on the first coast,” she said.

