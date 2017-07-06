Petersen family lawyer says shooting that killed their son could have been prevented

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Florida license can be suspended if plate isn't returned
-
Man trimming shrubs on trail finds dog buried alive
-
Explosion at Eglin AFB
-
Family may sue Jax Landing and City of Jacksonville
-
Charge dropped for man caught jaywalking in viral video
-
Amazon to hold 6 jobs fairs in Jacksonville
-
Former Sandalwood football player killed in Jax Beach
-
Tracking the Tropics
-
New tropical depression forms in the Atlantic
-
Audit: JTA pickup times altered 87% of time
More Stories
-
Tropical Depression 4 with many obstacles to overcomeJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
4 young children, adult found dead, 5th child…Jul. 6, 2017, 7:56 a.m.
-
One of two charges dropped for man at the center of…Jul. 5, 2017, 11:36 p.m.