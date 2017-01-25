Pests found in local school cafeteria

(Photo: Getty Images)

A local elementary school's cafeteria is off limits after its principal says pests were found in the student's food.

Parents of the school at Crystal Spring Elementary School were notified Tuesday that the food would be prepared offsite until the area is thoroughly cleaned.

The principal says all the food preparation equipment will be sanitized or replaced if necessary.

Lauren Ricks, Media Relations for DCPS, released the following letter that was sent out to parents:

"Dear parents and guardians, this is Principal LaShawn Russ-Porterfield of Crystal Springs Elementary Schools. This message is being sent to inform you about incidents that occurred yesterday regarding pests that were found in students’ food. To ensure the highest standards regarding food safety for our children, the district and its food service contractor Chartwells, made the decision to prepare all food offsite while the area is being thoroughly cleaned. We appreciate your cooperation and support while we address this matter. Please contact me at (904) 693-7645 should you have additional questions."

