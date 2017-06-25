Person shot during robbery at Pinebrook Apartments

Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One person was shot as they were trying to run away from suspects attempting to rob them at Pinebrook Apartments early Sunday morning.

At 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a shooting at Pinebrook Apartments in the 7500 block of Powers Avenue.

Several suspects were attempting to break into a vehicle but turned their attention toward some people and attempted to rob them instead.

One of the victims went to run from the suspects, but was shot by one of them. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Robbery Unit is investigating.

© 2017 WTLV-TV