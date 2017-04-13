Pedestrian struck in Yulee at US-17 near Harts Road, lanes are blocked

Lanes have been blocked in Yulee at US-17 near Harts Road Thursday morning after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

The Florida Highway Patrol says they got a call about the accident at 6:17 a.m.

YULEE: Injury crash has US-17 blocked at Harts Rd (South of SR-200). Take 95 instead #KatiesCommuters pic.twitter.com/9yUnrCQkBC — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) April 13, 2017

Lanes are still blocked as of 7:15 a.m. and authorities are on the scene.

Commuters are advised to take I-95 to avoid traffic.

