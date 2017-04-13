WTLV
Pedestrian struck in Yulee at US-17 near Harts Road, lanes are blocked

First Coast News , WTLV 7:15 AM. EDT April 13, 2017

Lanes have been blocked in Yulee at US-17 near Harts Road Thursday morning after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

The Florida Highway Patrol says they got a call about the accident at 6:17 a.m.

Lanes are still blocked as of 7:15 a.m. and authorities are on the scene.

Commuters are advised to take I-95 to avoid traffic.

