Pedestrian struck in Yulee at US-17 near Harts Road, lanes are blocked

Lanes have been blocked in Yulee at US-17 near Harts Road Thursday morning after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.
The Florida Highway Patrol says they got a call about the accident at 6:17 a.m.
YULEE: Injury crash has US-17 blocked at Harts Rd (South of SR-200). Take 95 instead #KatiesCommuters pic.twitter.com/9yUnrCQkBC— Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) April 13, 2017
Lanes are still blocked as of 7:15 a.m. and authorities are on the scene.
Commuters are advised to take I-95 to avoid traffic.
