A pedestrian was struck on I-95 just south of St. Augustine Road Tuesday night.

Authorities said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was airlifted to a local hospital and is now in critical condition.

The driver who struck the pedestrian took off and now police are searching for the driver.

If you know anything, you're asked to call the police.

