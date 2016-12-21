Pedestrian killed by car on Park Avenue in Orange Park: Authorities

The Park Avenue crash in Orange Park. (Photo: Joe Kuczynski)

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Park Avenue near Kingsley Avenue in Orange Park Wednesday night, authorities say.

A man was hit by a black Escalade headed north on Park Ave. in the left lane hit a pedestrian who walked in front of the vehicle, Florida Highway Patrol troopers say. The walker was taken to Orange Park Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver stopped and is being cooperative with investigators.

This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News for updates.