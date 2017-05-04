WTLV
Pedestrian hit and killed along I-95, traffic heavy in the area

First Coast News , WTLV 6:32 AM. EDT May 05, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Traffic on I-96 northbound near MLK is heavy Friday morning due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, FHP reports. 

Those who have to drive in the area should take extreme caution as several officers are on the scene. We're told there's also a crash on the southbound side of I-95 which is also slowing traffic in the area. 

First Coast News will update this developing story. 

 

