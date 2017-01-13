Pedestrian struck and then killed by two vehicles along US-1, search on for the first vehicle

siren (Photo: KGW)

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was walking on the paved portion of US-1 northbound when the person was struck and killed by two cars in St. Johns County.

According to FHP, a maroon Ford was was traveling northbound on US-1 and struck the pedestrian first. The Ford did not stop and left the scene, FHP reports.

Shortly thereafter, another vehicle struck the pedestrian, that driver remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Anybody with information about this crash is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 904-301-3700.

(© 2017 WTLV)