PALATKA, Fla. -- The Putnam County Sheriff's Office conducted a search of a home located at 140 S.R. 20 and found a meth lab.

According to a release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, officers, the SWAT team and the Drug and Vice Unit searched the home at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and found methamphetamine and "numerous items associated with the production of methamphetamine."

Richard Norris, 20, was arrested for the possession of the drugs and the equipment. There is also a warrant out for Norris' sister, Kaitlyn Norris, 24.



Sheriff’s Office detectives are actively seeking Kaitlyn Norris. Anyone who has any information concerning her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 386-329-0801. Anyone with information leading to her arrest may be eligible for a reward.

