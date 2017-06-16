Palm trees blocking stop sign at site of fatal wreck taken down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- On Thursday, 49-year-old Jean Loreston died in a three-car pile up on Gun Club Road at Busch Drive.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by police, however many First Coast News viewers reached out to us to tell us the stop sign has been blocked by palm trees and has been problematic for a long time.

On Your Side reporter Julia Janae looked into this and found that crash Statistics reported by FIRES (Florida’s Integrated Report Exchange System) shows four collisions in six years in this area that is mainly industrial.

On Friday, the palm trees blocking the stop sign were cut down.

Before:

After:

