Palm Coast man killed in fiery crash

PALM COAST, Fla. -- A 29-year-old man was killed Sunday morning along Old Kings Road after the car he was driving lost control and collided with a utility pole before catching fire, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.



Troopers say Joshue Venegas was driving a Chrysler 300 in the northbound lanes of Old Kings Road, in Palm Coast, around 3 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into a pick-up truck that was traveling southbound.



FHP reports that after the collision Venegas’ car continued off the roadway, struck a concrete utility pole and caught fire.



The crash report states Venegas died on scene and the driver of pick-up was uninjured.



Alcohol tests from the FHP are pending.

© 2017 WTLV-TV