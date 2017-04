PALATKA, Fla. -- A Palatka woman bought a $20 scratch-off game and won $1 million.

Nancy Burke, 56, won $1 million on the $5,000,000 Goldd Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game. She decided to take her winnings in one lump-sum.

She got her ticket at the My Stop Food Mart, located at 238 U.S. Highway 17 in North Palatka.

Congrats, Nancy!

