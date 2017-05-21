Pagan beach clean up; when the is your place of worship

Would you leave your trash behind on the pew of a church?

That’s what volunteers who were picking up trash at Jacksonville Beach Sunday morning want people to ask themselves.

That’s because they’re Pagans and to some nature is their place of worship.



The organizer of the Pagan Beach Cleanup Symbliene Griffin said for her friends and fellow Pagans, littering goes beyond just an eye sore.



“Standing here between Earth sea and sky is the ultimate sacred place. I mean I have to do this, ” said Griffin.



Cleanup efforts were focused along the shoreline in Jacksonville Beach, public bathroom areas and parking lots.



“We find all kinds of stuff. On some occasions I’ve personally come out and picked up nine piles of dog poo. Today we found a crack pipe,” said Griffin.



People were encouraged to spend an hour picking up trash. Things like trash bags and gloves were provided by the group.



The event is monthly and typically takes place the 3rd Sunday of the month and it’s not just for Pagans.



