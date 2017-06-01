What to put in your hurricane kit

It's the centrepiece of the supermarket Bottled water display. (Photo: danielvfung)

A hurricane preparedness kit, or a 'Go Kit,' is designed to provide food, water and basic essentials for a few days in the event of a hurricane.

The kit could be used for sheltering in place or in the event of an evacuation.

Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness director Aaron Miller suggests the following items to include in your kit:

> 1 gallon of water per person for at least 3 days

> Food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

> Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

> Flashlight and extra batteries

> First aid kit

> Whistle to signal for help

> Dust mask, to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

> Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

> Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

> Can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)

> Local maps

