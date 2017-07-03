Ovinté closing immediately at the St. Johns Town Center

PHOTO: First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The owners of Ovinté have decided not to renew its lease in the St. Johns Town Center and will be closing the restaurant immediately.

According to a release, any outstanding gift cards can be redeemed at Bistro AIX or IL DESCO and wine locker members will be contacted directly to coordinate individual inventory.

Our group made the business decision to not renew Ovinté’s lease at the St. Johns Town Center. We both feel it is in the best interest of the group to focus on our new and exciting projects within the Forking Amazing Restaurants portfolio. We were thrilled to be one of the first locally owned and operated restaurants at the St. Johns Town Center, and we are forever thankful for our dedicated employees, loyal guests, and the entire Jacksonville community for supporting our concepts and projects throughout the city. The independent restaurant community is growing, and is a huge part of the continued development of Jacksonville. Our group is looking forward to more continued growth and expansion this year.

