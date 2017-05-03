Overtime: Florida Legislature won't finish its work on time

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida legislators won't be able to wrap up their work on time.

Bogged down in a dispute over money for hospitals and nursing homes, top Republicans were unable to reach an agreement on a new $83 billion state budget by the Tuesday deadline.

Florida law requires that the budget be completely finished 72 hours before a final vote can be taken.

House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Senate President Joe Negron last week reached a deal on how much money to spend in key areas. But they were at odds over the level of cuts for hospitals and how to pay nursing homes.

The session lasts 60 days. Legislators can extend the session by a supermajority vote in both chambers, or legislative leaders can announce a special session.

