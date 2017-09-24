WTLV
Overnight shooting in San Jose leaves one with possible life-threatening injuries

WTLV 7:00 AM. EDT September 24, 2017

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a man was shot inside a car following an argument at a bar.

The police responded to Plantation Apartments, located at 7601 Old Kings Road, around 2:45 a.m. in response to someone shot. 

An investigation revealed that the witness and victim got into an argument with the suspect at a bar. The suspect followed the witness and victim and shot into the witness' car where the victim was hit.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. 

