Overnight shooting in Baymeadows area leaves one with non-life threatening injuries

Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- At around 11:45 p.m. on Friday police responded to a man with a gunshot wound inside his vehicle at the intersection of Phillips Highway and Baymeadows Road.

When they arrived on scene they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen, that he received while he was driving. He was transported to a local hospital.

At this time there is an ongoing investigation.

