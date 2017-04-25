Orange Park may allow backyard chickens

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Backyard chickens could soon become a thing in Orange Park.



An 18-month-long pilot program proposal, meant as a trial run, is heading to town council. The pilot program will allow up to five chickens per backyard.



On May 2, Orange Park Town Council will review the proposed ordinance. No more than 50 licenses will be approved for the pilot program.



According to Town Manager Jim Hanson, there would be some ground rules.

For instance, chicken coops would need to be kept clean, coops would need to be big enough to house the chickens humanely and those interested in having chickens would need to take a chicken course to learn how to keep chickens. Roosters would not be allowed, simply because they make too much noise.

Most of those in Orange Park who spoke with First Coast News Tuesday said they aren't against the chickens.

"I mean if you want fresh eggs, it's a good way to get them without having to go to the store and it's something to do for the family, if you have kids, I'm sure they're going to enjoy playing with chickens," said Fithi Garza of Fleming Island.



"I don't think they make an excessive amount of noise, because we had a lot of hens and chickens," said Cristina Moreno, who grew up with chickens.



Council member Steve Howard brought up the idea of drafting the chicken ordinance during town council earlier this month. He argues people already have the chickens and adds that the ordinance helps tighten rules and regulations.

The pilot program ordinance needs two readings in town council for it to become law. If it does, Hanson believes it would be approved during the June 27 meeting.

