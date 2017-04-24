Orange Park Mall fight leads to 5 arrests

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A brawl at Orange Park went viral over the weekend from a Facebook post.

The post has since been taken down, but it showed a large crowd in a fight in the middle of the mall. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, five people were arrested; one adult and four juveniles.

All that remains of the post which had been shared 3500 times, is a still from the original poster:

Orange Park mall released a statement:



The safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is our top priority. We are working closely with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office as they investigate this incident. For more information, please contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office directly at (904) 264-6512

