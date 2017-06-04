One person shot at Cortez and Agave Rd; non-life threatening injuries sustained

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were called out to Agave and Cortez Rd. Sunday morning in response to a person shot.

When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. They are not identifying him at this time.

In a press conference, police said they interviewed many witnesses and persons of interest. At this time there are no outstanding persons of interest, but police could not comment on whether or not that meant someone was in custody.

The wounds are believed to be non-life threatening at this time.

