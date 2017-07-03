One person shot at Brookwood Forest Apartments

Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- At 1:45 a.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a person shot at 125- Brookwood Forest Boulevard.

When they arrived they did find one man shot inside of an apartment and he was transported with non-life threatening injuries. There is no suspect at large, all persons involved are being investigated, police said.

