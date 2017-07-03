One person shot at Brookwood Forest Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- At 1:45 a.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a person shot at 125- Brookwood Forest Boulevard.
When they arrived they did find one man shot inside of an apartment and he was transported with non-life threatening injuries. There is no suspect at large, all persons involved are being investigated, police said.
This is an ongoing story, stay with First Coast News for updates.
