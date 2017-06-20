One person killed in shooting in apartment parking lot

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tracking Tropical Storm Cindy
-
JSO officer Tim James has long history of complaints
-
Tim Tebow Drafted by Globetrotters
-
12-year-old boy shot, woman grazed by bullet in drive-by park shootings
-
2-year-old boy in critical condition after nearly drowning
-
Jacksonville family claims it is not receiving advertised internet speeds
-
Avondale residents say detour causing headaches, damage to property
-
JTA breaks ground on $57 million transportation hub
-
Breaking down the 6th District race
-
3-year-old dies during dental trip
More Stories
-
Area surrounding Alligator Farm in St. Augustine on lockdownJun 21, 2017, 7:55 a.m.
-
A Steamy to Stormy First Day of SummerJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
12-year-old boy shot, woman grazed by bullet in…Jun 20, 2017, 10:11 p.m.