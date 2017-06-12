One-on-one with Leonard Fournette

You may remember this painting we had done on Good Morning Jacksonville last month. We brought in local artist Mobarak Abdullah the third to paint new Jaguar Leonard Fournette.

We did that because of a painting that the NFL had artists paint the top draft picks in Philadelphia this year -- and this is the one done of the Jags top pick.

We had a chance to present Fournette with his new painting.



