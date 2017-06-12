One man dead, another in custody after argument Monday in downtown Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has cordoned off the 100 block of East Beaver Street as it conducts an investigation into a death Monday morning. (Dan Scanlan/Florida Times-Union)

One man is dead and another is in police custody being questioned following a pre-dawn argument that ended in a stabbing at the intersection of West Ashley and North Newnan streets, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police say two men were arguing over some kind of property just before 5 a.m. when one of them was stabbed. Paramedics called to the downtown scene found the victim a block away at North Newnan and East Beaver streets.

“They found an unknown black male unresponsive with at least one stab wound to the chest,” Sgt. Steve Rutlaff said. “… The suspect fled on foot.”

The man was transported to UF Health Jacksonville and underwent surgery, but died there, police said.

Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect, and he was caught after a short foot chase nearby, police said. The suspect and the victim have not been identified.

Police indicate both men where transients, and it is unknown what kind of property they were arguing over.

Anyone with information on the crime, or who was a witness to the Monday morning incident, is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500.

Florida Times-Union