One man dead after being hit by a car on US 1

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -- A fatal accident on US 1 at Arapaho has left one man dead.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, a man was attempting to cross US 1 and a vehicle traveling southbound was unable to stop in time before striking him. The vehicle stopped after striking the man. The accident occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday.
The victim has not been identified at this time.
This is an ongoing story, stay with First Coast News for updates.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs