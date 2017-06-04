One man dead after being hit by a car on US 1

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -- A fatal accident on US 1 at Arapaho has left one man dead.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, a man was attempting to cross US 1 and a vehicle traveling southbound was unable to stop in time before striking him. The vehicle stopped after striking the man. The accident occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

This is an ongoing story, stay with First Coast News for updates.

