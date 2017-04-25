WTLV
One dead in Columbia County crash

First Coast News , WTLV 1:48 PM. EDT April 25, 2017

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One man is dead following a one-vehicle accident in Columbia County on US 441.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, Billie Jean Singletary Jr., 59, died as a result of his injuries after he drover over the center line, over corrected, and flipped his vehicle several times, landing on the western shoulder of U.S. 441.

He was transported to Shands Lake Shore Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

