One dead in Columbia County as a result of Sunday's storm

LAKE CITY, Fla. -- The Emergency Management has confirmed that one death in Florida has occurred as a result of Sunday's storms.

A woman was walking out of her front door and onto her porch, when a tree fell from her backyard, onto her fabricated home. The tree sliced her home in half and caused her some serious bodily harm.

According to her son, she sustained a broken arm, leg and damage to her neck. On Sunday night, the son had told reporter Clark Fouraker, he expected her to live.

However, on Monday, Emergency Management in Columbia County confirmed she had died.

Authorities have not yet released her identity. Her dog also died in the incident.

Tree crushed front porch. Woman's son says she was walking out door as tree came down and was struck #FCNStorm pic.twitter.com/deCnjnT2Ms — Clark Fouraker (@clarkfouraker) January 23, 2017

(© 2017 WTLV)