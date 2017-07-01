One dead and one with life threatening injuries following Phillips Highway shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One person is dead and one has life threatening injuries following a shooting near the intersection of Phillips Highway and University Boulevard Sunday morning.
Just before 3 a.m. two calls came in from separate vehicles detailing that there had been a shooting at the intersection of Phillips Highway and University Boulevard. The two cars involved in the shooting fled to different locations following the gunfire, one at a Shell gas station and the other at the Phillips Highway Walmart.
A person from the car at the Phillips Highway Walmart was pronounced dead on scene and one person from the car at the Shell gas station was transported to a local hospital for life threatening injuries.
