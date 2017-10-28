One dead and one with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Lackawanna

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

LACKAWANNA, Fla. -- One person is dead and one was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday night.

Police responded to a call of a shooting at West 28th Street and Stuart Street just after 11 p.m. When they arrived on scene there were two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead and the other is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are looking for multiple suspects. Over 40 shows were fired from multiple firearms. Suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, police are still investigating this crime.

