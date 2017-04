OKEFENOKEE, Fla. -- According to the Florida Forest Service, a wildfire in Okefenokee has grown to at lease 3800 acres.

The fire is out of control at this time, but because it is in the swamp, no structures are threatened at this time. The fire is moving westward, being blown by the wind.

It was caused by lightning and began on April 6.

